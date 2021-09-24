South Ossetian Intelligence Officer Meets Taliban Leader

Mohammad Naeem, spokesman for the Taliban’s political office tweeted that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of top Taliban leaders and Afghanistan’s acting deputy prime minister met with Alexei Maksimov of Kremlin-backed South Ossetia’s foreign intelligence service (SVR).

According to the September 23 tweet, “issues related to both countries, regional security and the situation in Afghanistan and recent developments were discussed at the meeting.”