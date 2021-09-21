Metropolitan Sergi of Nekresi interviewed at far-right Alt-Info channel. Photo: screengrab from Alt-Info TV video
COVID-19 Infected Nekresi Metropolitan Passes Away

The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church said COVID-19 infected Metropolitan Sergi (Zurab) Chekurishvili of Nekresi, passed away at the age of 62.

According to media reports, the Metropolitan contracted COVID-19 during post-operative period. 

Georgia is fighting the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As of today, 8,621 patients have died in the country (excluding Russian occupied regions) since the onset of the pandemic.

