Chairman of German Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Visits Georgia

On January 13, Michael Roth, the Chairman of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee started his visit in Tbilisi. He has so far met with the Georgian opposition and media representatives, and attended the protest rally on Rustaveli avenue. A strong advocate of the new elections, the German politician expressed his support for the ongoing protests, as well as for the Western sanctions against Georgian Dream members.

Michael Roth characterized Georgia’s current crisis as “a serious conflict between autocracy and liberal democracy” rather than an internal political dispute. “The only chance to overcome this situation after rigged elections and after breaching of the Constitution […] is new, free, and fair elections to regain trust and confidence,” Roth stated on the first day of the visit.

He also stated, “with this regime, I don’t see any chance to bring Georgia back on European track. That is why we need new elections for a new legitimate government and parliament, which speaks on behalf of the people demonstrating on the streets for freedom.”

Speaking about protesters, he said: “They don’t demonstrate for higher pensions or for a better welfare state. They demonstrate for European values, and that is why I say that Tbilisi is the true capital of Europe.”

“I extremely appreciate individual sanctions against those, who take responsible for violations against peaceful demonstrators, for rigged elections, and for breaches of the Constitution. And I would like to encourage my friends and colleagues in the European Union to continue standing by the Georgian people,” he stated and praised opposition for being united under the “clear demand for new, free, and fair elections.”

Addressing speculation about potential U.S. support for Bidzina Ivanishvili under Donald Trump’s presidency, Roth said such expectations were “unreasonable,” noting that politicians close to Trump had already supported sanctions against Ivanishvili.

Meeting with Opposition

Following the meeting with the German lawmaker, opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze of UNM-Unity said German partners expect “even more activity, more protests, and greater unity” from Georgians. He added that Germany is making unilateral decisions regarding Georgia without waiting for Brussels’ decisions, including on visa restrictions for the nine individuals who have been sanctioned.

One of the leaders of the Coalition for Change Zurab Japaridze said that despite Roth’s planned departure from active German politics, the chairman pledged to remain engaged with Georgian affairs through his extensive political network in Germany, aiming to support Georgia’s European integration path.

Visiting the Main Protest Venue

Later in the evening of January 13, Roth also joined protesters gathered in front of the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue and wrote on the platform X that “for 47 days, many Georgians have been demonstrating non-stop, every evening, for a European Georgia, for freedom and democracy. They are speaking out against a regime that is committed to the Russian way of life instead of the European way of life. I‘m proud and grateful to join them.”

Michael Roth’s visit continues, this news will be updated accordingly.

Also Read: