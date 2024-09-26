Coalition ‘Unity – to Save Georgia’ Unveils Part of Electoral List

The Unity – to Save Georgia coalition, led by two major opposition parties United National Movement and Strategy Aghmashenebeli, has presented its parliamentary candidates for the October elections.

As expected, the list’s frontrunners are Tina Bokuchava, Chair of the United National Movement party, and Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party. The list also features prominent representatives of the UNM party, current and former MPs, and some new names, such as historian and researcher Irakli Khvadagiani, former director of the Georgian Literature Museum Lasha Bakradze, and theologian Lela Jejelava.

Below is the list of top 22 MP candidates of the coalition “Unity to Save Georgia”:

Tina Bokuchava, Chair of the United National Movement party, incumbent MP;

Giorgi Vashadze, leader of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party, former MP;

Sopo Japaridze, leader of the UNM’s Tbilisi Branch, representative of the former president Mikheil Saakashvili;

Koba Nakopia, UNM member, incumbent MP;

Gia Japaridze, UNM member, Professor at University of Georgia;

Petre Tsiskarishvili, UNM’s Secretary General, former MP;

Gigi Tsereteli, UNM member, former MP and Speaker of the Parliament;

Irakli Khvadagiani, researcher at Sovlab;

Tamar Kordzaia, one of the leaders of the coalition, incumbent MP;

Irakli Pavlenishvili, Deputy Secretary General of UNM;

Kakhaber Oqriashvili, UNM member, incumbent MP;

Ramaz Nikoleishvili, UNM member, incumbent MP;

Eka Kherkheulidze, UNM member, incumbent MP;

Levan Khabeishvili, former Chair of UNM, incumbent MP;

Lasha Bakradze, former director of Georgian Literature State Museum, UNM member;

Ana Tsitlidze, UNM member, incumbent MP;

Levan Antadze, UNM member;

Paata Manjgaladze, Secretary General of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, incumbent MP;

Lela Jejelava, political scientist, theologian;

Gubaz Sanikidze, UNM member, incumbent MP;

Dimitri Chikovani, public relations secretary of UNM;

Giorgi Chaladze, Head of the headquarters for the release of Mikheil Saakashvili.

Today, September 26, is the deadline for the political parties to submit their MP candidate lists to the Central Election Commission. On October 26, Georgians will go to the polls to vote in fully proportional elections.

