EU Says Georgia Failed Court Reform Condition

The European Union said while it respects the Georgian Government’s decision on not to ask it the disbursement of EUR 75 loan, it notes that “Georgia failed to sufficiently address the condition for this macro-financial assistance and notably, to increase independence, accountability and the quality of the judicial system.”

At the special briefing on August 31, the Advisor to the Head of the Delegation, Julien Crampes underlined in particular that the Georgian Parliament’s selected the Supreme Court justices “in the absence of legislative changes needed to ensure full compliance of all recommendations made by the Venice Commission.” “The process also failed to guarantee equal treatment of all candidates.”

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said earlier today that the government will refrain from asking for EU macro-financial loan worth of EUR 75 million, citing the government’s attempt to reduce foreign debt and to avoid “political insinuations.”

The EU warned earlier it would withhold the aid should the Georgian Government fail the court reform condition and the April 19 EU-brokered deal between Georgian Dream and opposition parties.

Georgian opposition parties slammed today the government’s decision, with some opposition politicians suggesting that the Georgian Dream is drifting the nation towards Russia while turning its back at the European Union.

The European Parliament and the Council adopted EUR 150 million loan package for Georgia in the context of COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. The EU disbursed first EUR 75 million in November 2020. The second tranche was due by September 30, 2021.

