U.S. Donates Half Mln COVID Vaccines to Georgia

24/07/2021 - 01:19
The United States has donated half million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Georgia. The largest-ever shipment of western-made vaccines to Georgia arrived in Tbilisi International Airport in the early hours of July 24.

Thanking the U.S., Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani tweeted that the donation served as “yet another bold expression [of] support and excellent cooperation, which is crucial in this difficult time!”

