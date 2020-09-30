Justice Minister Resigns to Join Election Campaign

Justice Minister Tea Tsulukiani is set to resign on October 1 to join the election campaign of the Georgian Dream party ahead of October 31 parliamentary polls. Tsulukiani, the longest-serving Minister from the ruling party, will be replaced by her deputy Gocha Lortkipanidze.

Under the Elections Code of Georgia, Ministers have to resign no later than a day after having officially registered as candidates for the upcoming elections.

During the farewell ceremony held on September 29 in the Ministry’s yard, Justice Minister summarized her 8-years tenure, discussed the reforms passed under her leadership, and thanked the Ministry staff.

In her concluding remarks, Tea Tsulukiani also personally thanked GD Chair Bidzina Ivanishvili.

“For 8 years [Ivanishvili] has been giving me the opportunity to do the job of fulfilling the obligation of putting a brick for the country’s development,” – Minister noted.

Tea Tsulukiani, who will be running for the upcoming elections as number 4 on the Georgian Dream’s proportional party list, joined the ruling party as a member of the Free Democrats party. She entered Parliament in 2012 as a Majoritarian MP from the Nadzaladevi constituency and was promoted as a Justice Minister shortly afterward. Tsulukiani stayed with the Georgian Dream after Free Democrats left the parliamentary majority in 2014.

