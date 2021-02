PM Garibashvili Appoints Deputy Prime Ministers

Prime Minister (PM) Irakli Garibashvili announced on a February 25 Government meeting that Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, as well as Finance Minister Ivane Machavariani, will serve as his Deputy PMs.

David Zalkaliani, who has been Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2018, also occupied the Deputy PM post under recently-resigned PM Giorgi Gakharia. A career diplomat, Zalkaliani served as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2012-2014. He was then appointed as Executive Director of the Levan Mikeladze Foundation, a nongovernmental public policy organization based in Tbilisi, occupying the post through 2015-2016. Zalkaliani was reappointed as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2016.

As for Ivane Machavariani, he will be replacing former Minister of Regional Development Maia Tskitishvili as Deputy PM, who left her Ministerial position after PM Giorgi Gakharia’s resignation. Until Machavariani’s appointment as Finance Minister in 2018, he worked as the Commerical Director of Geocell mobile communication company since 2013.

