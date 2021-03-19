New Culture Minister Appointed

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili today appointed former long-time Justice Minister and ruling Georgian Dream party MP Tea Tsulukiani as the Minister of Culture, Sport and Youth.

Set to take office on March 22, her appointment to the post came after the Parliament endorsed splitting the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport into two separate bodies on March 16. Mikheil Chkhenkeli will subsequently remain as the Minister of Education and Science.

With the split, the Georgian legislature also endorsed the creation of a separate parliamentary committee on culture, with Georgian Dream MP and classical pianist Elisso Bolkvadze elected as its chairperson.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)