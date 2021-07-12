Garibashvili Not Willing to Resign, Slams ‘Anti-State Conspiracy’

“This is another unsuccessful conspiracy against the state planned by anti-state and anti-church forces,” said Georgian Prime Minister today about the recent developments in Tbilisi, including the protest of thousands on July 11 in response to the death of TV Pirveli cameraman, Aleksandre Lashkarava, some week after being brutally assaulted by far-right groups.

“We all saw they tried to use this man’s tragedy for achieving their political goals,” claimed PM Garibashvili, adding that, there were “classic anti-state, anti-Church and thus, anti-national” messages voiced during yesterday’s rally. One of the key demand of the protesters yesterday was the resignation of the Georgian PM, a call he has left unaddressed.

The Georgian PM argued that TV Pirveli, Mtavari Arkhi TV and Formula TV, which together with civic groups spearheaded yesterday’s rally, “are directly run by [ex-President] Saakashvili and funds stolen by them [the United National Movement].” He leveled the same accusation against the Shame Movement, which co-organized July 5 Pride March that was canceled after the far-right violence outbreak on Tbilisi’s streets.

The UNM and the “revanchist forces” are aiming to “topple the government and again come to power using violence, which they cannot achieve,” claimed PM Garibashvili, vowing the authorities “will not allow it.”

Protesters yesterday called for the resignation of the Prime Minister and his cabinet, as well as that of Grigol Liluashvili, Head of State Security Service of Georgia. Mtavari Arkhi TV’s Nika Gvaramia said if the demand was not met until 12:00 on July 12, the demonstrators would gather again on 18:00.

