Thousands Demand Government Resignation in Tbilisi

Thousands have gathered outside the Parliament of Georgia demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the Government, in the aftermath of the death of Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, TV Pirveli cameraman.

Lashkarava was found dead in his apartment today, few days after he was brutally beaten up by far-right, anti-LGBT march mob in downtown Tbilisi on July 5, while he was performing his professional duties. Foreinsic examinations, not trusted by the family, are underway to establish exact causes of death.

More to follow

