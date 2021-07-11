Death of Journalist: CSOs Call for Garibashvili’s Resignation

19 Georgian civil society organizations, including GDI, ISFED, TI Georgia, GYLA, UN Association of Georgia, IDFI, and Tbilisi Pride today called for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri in the aftermath of the death of TV Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre Lashkarava, who was attacked by far-right mob during anti-LGBT pride disturbances on July 5.

The CSOs asserted that the political responsibility for the severe consequences of July 5 violence rests with the government as it “in fact refused to perform its function to protect human health and life.”

The watchdogs also stressed that “all organizers, participants and perpetrators of violence, regardless of their secular or religious status should be brought to justice.”

“The authorities have not taken measures to stop the violent groups despite being aware in advance of the risk of aggression and violence,” noted the CSOs, adding that “the authorities did not ensure the protection of public safety, health and life – on the contrary, they encouraged the violence.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Garibashvili took to Facebook to express condolences to Lashkarava’s family, friends and TV Pirveli team, calling the cameraman’s death “an unbelievable tragedy.” He said the police will provide “complete information” about the death case circumstances within the shortest timeframe.

