14th Round of EU-Georgia Human Rights Dialogue

The European Union and Georgia held the 14th round of the annual Human Rights Dialogue by video conference on 6 July, reviewing the human rights situation in the country and the latest developments regarding the 27-member-bloc’s relevant policies.

With the dialogue coming in the aftermath of the July 5 homophobic violence against the subsequently canceled Pride March, Georgia and the EU jointly denounced the “unacceptable” attacks that took place.

The EU and Georgia took note of the latter’s confirmation on having launched probes into the incidents, and discussed the importance of further efforts for addressing hate speech, incitement to hatred and intolerance, said a press release delivered by the EU Delegation to Georgia.

Besides the recent developments, the sides discussed the human rights situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, obstacles to the return of internally displaced persons to their homes, as well as arbitrary detentions of Georgian citizens by the Kremlin-backed authorities, among others.

The EU also highlighted the importance of full implementation of the April 19 deal. It also encouraged further efforts in combatting domestic violence, discrimination.

Although not participating directly in the dialogue, key Georgian CSOs held consultative meetings with the European External Action Service (EEAS), and the EU Delegation to Georgia about human rights in Georgia. An alternative assesment presented by the civil society argued that despite some steps taken by the authorities, progress remains “unequal.”

The CSOs said that the reforms in this regard are “pro-forma,” and as a result “less reflected” on the wellbeing of the people.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)