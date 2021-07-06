Opposition, civic activist, ordinary citizens hold silent rally "for Freedom," against homophobic pogroms. July 6, 2021. Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo: Rashan Ziadaliev
Opposition, Activists, Tbilisi Pride Attend Silent Rally ‘for Freedom’

06/07/2021 - 21:13
Opposition and civic activists are holding silent rally outside the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue, the Georgian capital’s main thoroughfare, to protest yesterday’s homophobic pogroms against now-cancelled LGBT Pride March, that left over 50 journalists injured.

Right-libertarian Girchi-More Freedom party leader Zurab Japaridze of Girchi, European Georgia party, and civic activists have called on their supporters to protest against violence and for freedom of expression and assembly earlier today. Opposition parties are accusing the Georgian Dream Government of organiing and encouraging violent homophobic groups yesterday.

Tbilisi Pride activists also joined the rally “for Freedom.” Noting that “it was a hard day for Georgian democracy yesterday,” the LGBT+ activist group earlier today called on its supporters, who could not attend the cancelled pride to join the silent rally today.

In parallel to the anti-violence rally, various homophobic groups, including Guram Palavandishvili, founder of the Society for Children’s Rights, and his supporters have gathered nearby the Parliament, outside the National Gallery for a counter-protest. The groups are trying to break lines of police separating the opposing crowds.

