Opposition Accuses GD of ‘Organizing’ Violence, Talks Gov’t Change

A joint opposition statement released today in the aftermath of July 5 homophobic pogroms accused the Georgian Dream Government of “encouraging and organizing” the massive violence.

The thirteen opposition parties and movements – including the United National Movement, European Georgia and Strategy Aghmashenebeli – argued the ruling party has allied itself with “anti-Western, violent groups.” “The democratic political spectrum and the whole public must focus on the change of government,” they stressed.

“The deliberate inaction by police against the massive violence is shocking,” the opposition parties noted, claiming the Interior Ministry had ordered officers to stand down.

The statement highlighted that “instead of putting a stop to the violence the authorities shifted the responsibility to the opposition and the victims, which confirms they plan to encourage further violence and intimidate the public instead of guaranteeing the safety of peaceful citizens.”

The other signatories are Girchi – More Freedom, Droa Movement, Free Democrats, Progress and Freedom, Democratic Movement – United Georgia, Law and Justice, Civic Alliance for Freedom, Christian – Democratic Movement, For Justice and Victorious Georgia.

The European Georgia party has already called a protest rally in front of the Parliament building, slated for 20:00 today.

