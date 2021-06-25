Three MEPs Tapped for Jean Monnet Dialogue with Georgian Parties

European Parliament’s Democracy Support Group has tapped MEPs Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia) and Miriam Lexmann (EPP, Slovakia) to co-facilitate the forthcoming Jean Monnet Dialogue process in Georgia, together with Lead Member MEP Viola von Cramon (The Greens/EFA, Germany).

The Group said on June 23 the MEPs will “help building dialogue and improve democratic parliamentary culture in the Georgian Parliament” through talks between the political parties, as envisaged in the April 19 EU-brokered deal.

MEP Kaljurand said on June 24 she is “proud to accept the nomination,” and looks forward to closely cooperate with “all political parties and MPs of the Parliament.”

So far, the ruling Georgian Dream and most of the opposition parties have signed the EU-mediated deal. But the largest opposition group, the United National Movement-led bloc Strength in Unity took up its mandates without signing the document.

The Jeanne Monnet Dialogue is a parliamentary mediation and dialogue tool developed by the European Parliament, and launched in 2016.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)