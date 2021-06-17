Georgia to Receive 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccines from Estonia

Georgia is set to receive 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from Estonia, the Estonian Foreign Ministry announced today.

“Estonia will also support our Eastern neighbour Moldova by donating 100 000 doses of vaccine and will donate another 100 000 doses of vaccine to our partner Georgia,” the statement said.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry specified neither the type of vaccine to be allocated nor the date of the donation. Estonia itself is administering four jabs among its populace – Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen.

As of June 17, a total of 221,156 persons have received at least a single dose of coronavirus vaccine since Georgia initiated vaccine rollout on March 15. In the meantime, 74,495 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Georgia’s health authorities have reported 741 new cases of COVID today, bringing the tally of total confirmed cases to 356,920. In the meantime, 945 patients have recovered, taking the overall number of recoveries to 342,720. The number of fatalities rose by 18 to 5,114. The number of active cases stands at 9,060.

