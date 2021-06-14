OSCE SecGen Helga Maria Schmid arrives in Tsitsagiantkari village. 14/06/2021. Photo: Twitter/Helga Maria Schmid.
OSCE SecGen Begins Georgia Trip, Visits Occupation Line

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid arrived in Tbilisi today for her June 14-16 visit.

Following her arrival, the OSCE Secretary General visited Tsitsagiantkari village in the Gori Municipality, located next to the Russian occupation line of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. There, she met local population and attended the opening ceremony of a new water supply system together with the Georgian State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality Tea Akhvlediani, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan and Italian Ambassador Enrico Valvo.

The project, supported by the OSCE, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Italian Embassy, and the Gori Municipality will bring fresh drinking water to 144 households, the State Ministry reported.

As part of her visit, the OSCE Secretary General is also set to meet with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, and Foreign Minister, Deputy PM David Zalkaliani.

Tomorrow Secretary General Schmid is also expected to take part in the 100th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms (IPRMs) meeting in Ergneti village, near the Tskhinvali Region occupation line.

