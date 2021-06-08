Latvian FM Concludes Georgia Visit

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs concluded his Georgia visit, after holding meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and opposition lawmakers, and visiting the dividing line with Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia on June 7.

During the meeting at the Government Chancellery, the Latvian top diplomat and the Georgian PM discussed economic cooperation, Georgia’s reforms along the European integration path, and the country’s 2024 EU membership bid, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

The conversation also touched upon the “dire humanitarian situation” in the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region, according to the same report. The Georgian PM said FM Rinkēvičs’ trip to the Odzisi village near the dividing line with Tskhinvali Region would be an opportunity to familiarize himself with the situation on the ground.

Summing up FM Rinkēvičs’ visit, a press release delivered by the Latvian Foreign Ministry said the top diplomat underlined the country’s “strong support” for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for its course towards NATO and EU membership.

According to the statement, FM Rinkēvičs stressed that Latvia sees cooperation opportunities with Georgia in information and communication, green technologies, transport, and logistics. “The resumption of direct flights by the national airlines of Latvia, airBaltic, to Tbilisi in April 2021 is yet another factor facilitating close cooperation between the two countries,” the press release added.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry statement did not specify which opposition representatives the top diplomat met.

During the trip to Tbilisi FM Rinkēvičs also met FM David Zalkaliani and Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava on June 7. He concluded the visit and departed from Tbilisi on June 8.

