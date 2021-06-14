Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January-May 2021 (Express Data)

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first five months of 2021 was USD 5 billion – an increase of 18.2% compared to the same period last year, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 14.

Exports increased by 24.4% year-on-year reaching USD 1.5 billion, while imports increased by 15.7%, to USD 3.5 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 1.9 billion, constituting 38.7% of the trade turnover in January-May 2021.

