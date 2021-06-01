Georgia Reopens Land Borders

The Georgian Government’s Inter-Agency Council, tasked with handling the COVID-19 pandemic, announced today that Georgia’s land borders have been reopened, after being closed since March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the authorities, visitors can now enter Georgia through the land borders by presenting proof of full vaccination, and a negative PCR test result, conducted over the last 72 hours. Entrants who have not been inoculated can still enter with a negative PCR result, though are obliged to be re-tested at their own expense on the third day of their arrival.

The Council had made the relevant decision on May 25, and slated the reopening for June 1.

Regular international flights have already been fully restored since February 1, after air travel was also suspended in March 2020 to curb the virus spread.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)