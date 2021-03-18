COVID-19: Georgia Slightly Eases Restrictions, Curfew Still in Place

Head of the Georgian Government Administration Ilia Darchiashvili today announced that children’s entertainment centers, as well as movie theaters, will be allowed to resume work starting from April 1 with relevant regulations in place.

Come March 19, live musical performances will be permitted to take place in restaurants and food catering facilities.

Moreover, Darchiashvili said attendance will be permitted at the March 28 football World Cup Qualifiers match, during which Georgia will be hosting the Spanish national football team. Though, only 30% of the seats at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena will be filled.

Attendance of the Tbilisi Judo Grand Slam, set to take place between March 26-28 at the Tbilisi Sports Palace, will also be permitted with only 30% of the seats filled.

Noteworthy, that the national curfew, in effect from 21:00 to 05:00, will remain in effect until further notice.

Georgia reported 369 new cases of COVID-19 on March 18, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 276,436. With 23,747 tests conducted today, the daily rate of positive cases amounted to 1,55% nationwide. 269,384 patients recovered and 3,674 died over the duration of the pandemic, while the number of active cases stands at 3,352.

