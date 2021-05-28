The Capitol of the U.S., the home of the U.S. Congress. Photo: Senate.gov
U.S. Senators to Visit Georgia

28/05/2021 - 18:55
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) will visit Georgia next week, to send a “bipartisan message that the United States stands with the people of Georgia in their efforts to strengthen their democracy.”

In Tbilisi, they will meet government officials, civil society representatives, and leaders of opposition parties that have taken up their mandates in the Parliament, the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi reported on May 28.

Besides Georgia, the delegation will visit Lithuania and Ukraine.

“Ukraine and Georgia are important U.S. partners against an increasingly aggressive Russia and it is critical that we convey our solidarity,” Senator Shaheen said, adding that the U.S. supports the two countries’ Euro-Atlantic ambitions. “This bipartisan trip sends a clear message that the United States is committed to rebuilding our transatlantic relations,” she stressed.

Senator Portman stated that both Georgia and Ukraine “face severe external challenges from Russia and are striving to enact critical domestic reforms which are key to our continued support.”

