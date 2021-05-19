Georgian Defense Forces Chief Visits NATO HQ

Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, on a May 18-19 trip to Brussels, attended today the NATO Military Committee meeting, bringing together 30 Allied Chiefs of Defense, as well as their Georgian and Ukrainian counterparts at the NATO Headquarters.

Major General Matiashvili briefed his colleagues on the security environment in the Black Sea region and underlined the need for enhanced NATO involvement amid existing challenges, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported. He also underscored the importance of conducting multinational military exercises in the country.

Speaking of Georgia’s contributions to the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, Major General Matiashvili emphasized the “professionalism of the Georgian military and its commitment to common security goals.”

Ahead of the session, Major General Matiashvili held separate meetings with his Turkish, Polish, and Romanian counterparts, discussing bilateral military cooperation and joint participation in international military exercises, among others.

During the visit to, the Georgian Defense Forces Chief also met with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and the Commander of the U.S. European Command (EUCOM), General Tod Wolters on May 18.

More on NATO-Georgia:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)