Georgia in NATO Secretary General’s Annual Report

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg released on March 17 his Annual Report for 2020, which includes a section on Georgia, noting cooperation continued throughout the year to strengthen the country’s defense capacity and prepare it for “eventual membership” of the Alliance.

The report said that in this regard Georgia and the Alliance worked to refresh the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, “turning it into a more ambitious, more coherent, more targeted package,” with three more initiatives than in the previous version. These include the development of military medical capacity and English language capability, as well as standardization and codification, it added.

Moreover, according to the report, Georgia will receive enhanced assistance, including to develop a cyber lab, establish secure communications with the Alliance, and improve maritime and airspace situational awareness.

The Secretary General’s report said the Allies remain committed to “supporting eventual NATO membership of Georgia and Ukraine, in line with the 2008 Bucharest Summit decision.”

It noted that in the meantime Georgia continues to provide “significant support” to NATO operations and missions, including the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and Operation Sea Guardian, as well as contributes to the NATO Response Force.

