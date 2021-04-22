NATO SecGen, Georgian President Talk Euro-Atlantic Integration, Black Sea Security

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on April 22 phoned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, discussing Euro-Atlantic integration, the upcoming NATO summit, security in the Black Sea region, and the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Secretary General Stoltenberg welcomed the April 19 agreement signed by Georgian political parties. The sides also discussed the importance of reforms necessary for Georgia to move forward on its Euro-Atlantic path, the President’s Press Office reported.

Good call with President @Zourabichvili_S. I welcomed the agreement between political forces in #Georgia. We discussed security in the #BlackSea region & our shared concerns about #Russia's military build-up. I thanked her for Georgia's commitment to our mission in #Afghanistan. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) April 22, 2021

President Zurabishvili and the NATO Secretary General touched on the forthcoming NATO summit, set to take place in Brussels on June 14. The two leaders emphasized the importance of the Alliance’s open door policy, and “Georgia’s representation at the summit in this context.”

The sides also talked security in the Black Sea, with President Zurabishvili stressing the significance of greater NATO involvement for ensuring stability in the region.

Regarding the NATO troop withdrawal process from Afghanistan, Secretary General Stoltenberg highlighted “Georgia’s distinguished role in the peace and security of Afghanistan, which will play a positive role in terms of future integration.”

