New COVID Restrictions Rolled Out for Easter

The Georgian Government’s Inter-Agency Council, tasked with handling the COVID-19 pandemic, said today that access to cemeteries will be restricted throughout the Easter celebrations by the closure of entrance roads.

The authorities also announced the ban on intra-city municipal transport from May 3 to May 11. The Government earlier declared May 4 to May 11, which follows Easter celebrations (April 31-May 3), as public holidays, aiming to reduce mobility and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The nationwide curfew, as an exception, will be cut short on Easter liturgy night and instead be valid from 23:00 on May 1 to 04:00 on May 2. The curfew, reintroduced in November, is otherwise in effect from 21:00 to 05:00 every day.

The Georgian authorities highlighted that all attendants of the liturgy will comply with epidemiological norms, including social distancing and wearing facemasks, in agreement with the Georgian Orthodox Church.

As part of World Immunization Week, which takes place annually during the last week of April, the Inter-Agency council also announced that MPs and members of the government will start to take part in Georgia’s vaccination campaign.

Georgia reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 on April 26, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 304,272 (excluding occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions). 287,029 patients have recovered and 4,043 died over the duration of the pandemic, while the number of active cases stands at 13,174. A total of 38,553 persons have been vaccinated since Georgia initiated vaccine rollout on March 15.

