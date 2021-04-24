Georgian FM Attends Trilateral Ministerial in Bucharest

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani visited Bucharest on April 22-24, to attend a trilateral ministerial of Romania, Poland and Turkey, during which he held face-to-face meetings with his counterparts from the three states and also Ukraine.

The ministerial, held amid the continued military escalation by Russia in its occupied territories and along the Ukrainian border, concerned among other issues with regional security and the NATO integration of Georgia and Ukraine.

The Romanian, Polish and Turkish FMs delivered a joint statement after the ministerial on April 23, expressing concern over “the worrisome military activity in the Eastern neighborhood, including recently in and around Ukraine.” The three top diplomats stressed the importance of reinforcing and supporting NATO’s Open Door Policy.

The joint statement reaffirmed support for the “independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders and for the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of both countries.”

On the same day, Georgian FM Zalkaliani also signed with Romanian FM Bogdan Aurescu a 2021-2022 Action Plan between the two country’s Ministries.