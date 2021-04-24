GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze Concludes Brussels Visit

Ruling Georgian Dream party Chair MP Irakli Kobakhidze concluded his April 19-22 visit to Brussels, where he met European Council President Charles Michel, European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi, and leading MEPs on EU-Georgia relations.

MP Kobakhidze arrived in the European capital in the lead-up to the signing of the April 19 agreement by the ruling GD and the majority of opposition parties.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi welcomed the EU-mediated deal at his meeting with the GD Chair on April 20. He tweeted that the agreement will enable Georgia “to deal with challenges like COVID-19, economic recovery and regional issues.”

Afterward, on April 21, European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Georgia MEP Sven Mikser (S&D, Estonia) dubbed the April 19 deal “a big step in the right direction,” following his meeting with the GD Chair.

Summing up the trip, MP Kobakhidze said on April 22 that “everyone commends the Georgian Dream for ensuring the successful conclusion of the [political] dialogue.” “The European Union supports Georgia and its Government,” he highlighted.

Throughout the four-day working trip, MP Kobakhidze also met EP Vice-President Klára Dobrev (S&D, Hungary), MEP Nacho Sánchez Amor (S&D, Spain), MEP Ryszard Czarnecki (ECR, Poland), MEP Michael Gahler (EPP, Germany), MEP Rasa Juknevičienė (EPP, Lithuania), MEP Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia), MEP Petras Auštrevičius (RE, Lithuania) and MEP Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel (The Greens/EFA, Germany). However, details on the individual meetings remained limited.

Before arriving in the European capital, the Georgian Dream Chair visited Washington, D.C. on April 12-16.

