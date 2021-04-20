President Michel Meets Georgian Dream, Opposition in Parliament

After meeting with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, European Council President Charles Michel arrived to the Georgian Parliament where he met with leaders from both the ruling Georgian Dream and opposition parties. Sides reportedly discussed, among others, how United National Movement Chair Nika Melia will be released from pretrial detention.

The Parliament meeting with President Michel was attended by Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Shalva Papuashvili of the Georgian Dream, Salome Samadashvili of the United National Movement, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze from Lelo, Aleko Elisashvili of the Citizens’, Zurab Japaridze of the Girchi – More Freedom party, Vakhtang Megrelishvili of NPC Girchi, Giorgi Vashadze of Strategy Agmashenebeli, Khatuna Samnidze of the Republican Party, former European Georgia Chair Davit Bakradze, as well as Davit Zilpimiani and Armaz Akhvlediani from the European Socialists.

Following the meeting, Speaker Talakvadze noted that President Salome Zurabishvili will make a decision on pardoning Giorgi Rurua, pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi TV shareholder, “in the coming days,” as she stated before the sides signed the April 19 agreement. However, regarding detained UNM Chairman Nika Melia, Speaker Talakvadze said the agreement envisages that EU post bail for him.

Salome Samadashvili of the UNM stressed that all signatories to the EU-brokered compromise proposal understand that the political agreement depends on Nika Melia and Giorgi Rurua being released. “The amnesty law [to release Melia] must be registered in the parliament next Monday,” Samadashvili remarked, excluding the prospect of Melia posting bail.

Davit Bakradze, former European Georgia Chairman, said parties “must respect the personal will of Nika Melia,” who has repeatedly stated that he is unwilling to be released from detention by posting bail. Bakradze reckoned that a solution to his release must be sought while keeping Melia’s position on the matter in mind.

“No one will post bail using force without Melia’s consent,” Badri Japaridze of the Lelo party said. “Therefore, in the spirit of this agreement, a solution which will have no objection must be found,” he noted, adding that his party will starting working in Parliament as soon as both Melia and Rurua are released.