Georgian Defense Forces Chief Attends EU Military Committee Meeting

Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, on a visit to Brussels, has attended today the European Union Military Committee meeting convened at the level of EU Chiefs of Defense (CHODs).

Besides Georgia, EU Defense Chiefs met delegations from North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Moldova.

EU Chiefs of Defense have discussed the implication of the war in Ukraine, Strategic Compass, and the CSDP Military Missions and Operations.

The EU CHODs along with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, have also discussed how to reinforce multilateral partnerships with NATO and the UN, per the press release issued by the Council of the EU.

Georgia’s Defense Ministry also said Major General Matiashvili met with Eduard Ohladciuc, Chief of Moldova’s National Army General Staff.

In Brussels, the Georgian Defense Forces chief also met with Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee.