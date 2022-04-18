Senaki Infantry Serviceman Committed Suicide, Defense Ministry Says

A Private First Class of the Senaki Second Infantry Brigade has committed suicide using his firearm, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported today.

Security camera footage from the Brigade’s base in the western Georgian municipality of Senaki showed that the man was alone at the time of his suicide, the Ministry said.

It added that the investigation into the incident has been opened under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving incitement to suicide.

