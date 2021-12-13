Top Jordanian Defense Official Visits Tbilisi

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity is visiting Tbilisi, where he met today Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Chief of Defense Forces Major General Giorgi Matiashvili.

The top Jordanian defense official and Georgian Prime Minister during their meeting discussed bilateral relations, the Georgian Government’s press service reported. The sides expressed hope to further enhance ties between Georgia and Jordan, and underlined the importance of exchanging high-level visits in the process.

The Jordanian General discussed the future of the Georgian-Jordanian defense cooperation also with Minister Burchuladze. The parties underscored their common aspiration to integrate with NATO and also touched on the two countries’ cooperation with the Alliance.

After the meeting, the two officials signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Georgian and Jordanian Defense Ministries.

In the top Jordanian military official’s meeting with the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, the sides discussed the prospects the two countries have as NATO’s Enhanced Opportunities Partners.

Major General Al-Hnaity is also set to meet Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili as part of his two-day trip to the country and visit the State Military Scientific-Technical Center Delta.

