Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze appointed Grigol Giorgadze as the Deputy Defense Minister on April 21. Photo: mod.gov.ge
New Deputy Defense Minister Appointed

21/04/2021 - 20:59
Grigol Giorgadze, 42, was appointed on April 21 as the Deputy Defense Minister of Georgia, replacing Rati Bregadze who became the Minister of Justice on April 1.

The Defense Ministry stated that Giorgadze will oversee Human Resources and Legal Departments at the Ministry, also the Defense Institution Building School.

Giorgadze has previously served as the Director of Asset Management and Development Company, a state enterprise, as the Deputy Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health, and Social Affairs, and as the Deputy Minister of Corrections.

