PM Appoints New Finance, Justice Ministers

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili on April 1 appointed Lasha Khutsishvili as Finance Minister, replacing Ivane Machavariani who resigned yesterday, and Rati Bregadze as Justice Minister, replacing Gocha Lordkipanidze, whose departure from the post has been anticipated since his election as ICC judge.

Lasha Khutsishvili, serving as Deputy Finance Minister since 2014, is also a member of the Steering Group of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting. He served as Head of the Georgian Revenue Service in 2013-2014, also previously working for Ernst & Young company Tbilisi office from 2008 to 2013.

Rati Bregadze, currently Deputy Defense Minister, is also a professor of public law at the Tbilisi-based Caucasus University. In 2017-2019, he was the Head of the Diaspora Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry. Having held a number of academic positions, he was also Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs from 2012 to 2015.

