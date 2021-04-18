Opposition Cautiously Optimistic about New EU Proposal, GD Skips Mediation

Commenting on the new deal proposed today by European Council President Charles Michel to solve Georgia’s political crisis, Georgian opposition leaders broadly welcomed the inclusion of specific mechanisms for the prompt release of alleged political prisoners – UNM leader Nika Melia and opposition TV shareholder Giorgi Rurua – in the document.

The reactions were more mixed towards the proposal concerning the snap general election – the proposal introduces a trigger – less than 43% of the proportional vote garnered in October 2021 local elections by the ruling party – for holding snap elections in 2022.

The opposition leaders made press remarks following the meeting mediated by the EU and U.S. Ambassadors on April 18. The Georgian Dream representatives were invited but chose to skip the session.

Salome Samadashvili of the United National Movement, the largest opposition party, welcomed a “clearer” formulation of the matters concerning the alleged political prisoners in this new document. She said, however, that “we [find] certain matters problematic in the proposed document,” – alluding to the roadmap for the snap elections – and said the UNM will have to discuss the matter internally, before taking the final decision on signing the deal. UNM’s Akaki Minashvili was more straightforward in expressing his dissatisfaction, noting that tying the snap elections to the local polls is “not the right way.” “It will be problematic” for the UNM to sign the EU-mediated document containing this clause, he said.

Giga Bokeria of the European Georgia party welcomed “good progress” in the new document regarding the issue of alleged political prisoners, but like Minashvili, he found it unacceptable to link the snap elections to the Georgian Dream’s performance in the local elections. Bokeria said they will discuss this matter further within the party and with the international partners.

Noting that the contents of the new document “should be acceptable for more or less every side,” Giorgi Vashadze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli also took time for discussion at the party’s political council.

“I don’t believe this document will get Georgia out of the crisis,” said Zurab Japaridze, right-libertarian Girchi – More Freedom party leader. He did, however, welcomed the prospect of liberating UNM’s Nika Melia, as well as Giorgi Rurua as proposed in the document.

Khatuna Samnidze of the Republican Party said she sees the s document “positively,” and expressed her readiness to sign, “but it will take the readiness from the Government’s part to make the deal,” she said.

