Two Arrested For Attempted Radioactive Material Sale

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) said today it has arrested two persons over attempting to sell radioactive material Americium-241 for EUR 300,000 in the city of Kutaisi, western Georgia.

The SSG stated that the investigation is led by its Counterintelligence Department under Article 230 (1) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal handling of nuclear material, a crime punishable by imprisonment from five to ten years.

According to the agency, the gamma radiation levels emitted by the substance container are dangerous for those exposed over a lengthy time period.

