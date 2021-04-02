Germany Allows Tenfold Rise of Quota for Georgian Harvest Workers

According to March 31 update by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, 5,000 Georgian seasonal workers will be allowed in Germany for the 2021 harvest season, a tenfold increase compared to the initial quota.

The Federal Ministry noted that “the quota has been adjusted” due to a big interest shown on the Georgian side.

Following the January 2020 agreement between the two countries’ employment agencies, Georgian citizens have had the opportunity to apply for seasonal jobs in Germany with a duration of up to 3 months starting on February 15, 2021.

The specially arranged web-portal saw a storm of applications ever since, with over 90,000 persons having reportedly registered. First Georgian seasonal workers are expected to arrive in Germany in May this year.

