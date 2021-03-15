Georgia’s Foreign Trade Tumbles in January-February

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first two months of 2021 was USD 1.7 billion – a decline of 12% compared to the same period last year, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 15.

Exports decreased by 6.8% year-on-year to USD 494.7 million, while imports were down by 14.1%, reaching USD 1.16 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit stood at USD 664.6 million, constituting 40.2% of the trade turnover in January-February 2021.

