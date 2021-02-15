Georgia's foreign trade in 2016-2021. Source: Geostat.ge
Georgia’s Foreign Trade in January 2021

15/02/2021
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in the first month of 2021 decreased by 16.3% compared to the same period last year, amounting to USD 763.9 million, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on February 15.

Exports decreased by 16.2% year-on-year to USD 224.4 million, while imports were down by 16.4%, reaching USD 539.4 million. Meanwhile, the trade deficit equaled USD 315 million, constituting 41.2% of the trade turnover during January 2021.

