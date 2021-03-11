Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Decries Russian Foreign Intelligence Statement

Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Vakhtang Makharoblishvili has decried the recent Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) statement, which claimed the U.S. is undermining the ruling Georgian Dream party, as a provocation “which aims to evoke destabilization” in the country.

The Deputy FM said on March 10 that besides the illegal occupation and the “annexation policy,” Russia actively uses hybrid warfare measures to “harshly interfere in Georgia’s sovereign choice of democratic development and becoming a member of the European and Euro-Atlantic families.”

Deputy FM Makharoblishvili asserted that Russia is attempting to discredit the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership in the public eye, as well as sow nihilism among the Georgian populace.

“Provoking polarization and confrontation does not promote peace and stability either in Georgia or in the region, taking into account the existing turbulent environment,” he added.

The Deputy FM responded to the March 9 statement by Russia’s SVR which said “dissatisfaction is growing in the Washington D.C. with the ruling Georgian Dream party which is diverging from the path of unquestioned fulfillment of the American demands.” It also claimed that “the Americans plan to organize systemic work to provide support to the opposition and at the same time to undermine the positions of the GD.”

Also Read: