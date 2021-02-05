Police Arrest Drug Trafficking Suspect

The Georgian Interior Ministry said on February 5 that it arrested one person on charges of illegal purchase, keeping, and selling of illicit drugs, as well as for unlawfully smuggling drugs in, particularly large quantities to Georgia.

According to the Interior Ministry, the investigation uncovered that the arrested Iranian citizen was attempting to smuggle methadone in large quantities to Georgia. Police seized 1,171 methadone pills from the detainee’s vehicle, the Ministry added.

An investigation has been launched under Article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving illegal manufacturing, production, purchase, storage, transportation, transfer or sale of drugs, as well as under Article 262, involving illegal import or export of drugs. The detainee faces a prison term of 8 to 20 years, or possibly a life sentence, the Interior Ministry noted.

