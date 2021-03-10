New Gov’t Administration Head Appointed

Ilia Darchiasvhili, 40, who had served as the Georgian Ambassador to Poland since 2017, will become the new Head of the Government Administration, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced today.

Darchiashvili will replace Kakhaber Kemoklidze, who resigned from the post in late February this year, some twenty days after being appointed by previous Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Earlier, Darchiashvili has served as the First Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure in 2016-2017, and as the Executive Director of the Municipal Development Fund in 2015. He has also held a number of diplomatic posts.

