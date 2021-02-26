Lithuania Ready for Mediation Efforts, President Nausėda Says

President Gitanas Nausėda said on February 25, the centennial of Georgia’s Soviet Occupation Day, that Lithuania is ready for mediation efforts between the ruling Georgian Dream and the opposition parties in searching for a dialogue and consensus.

Noting that “the latest developments in Georgia and the detention of the opposition party leader [Nika Melia] have raised many concerns,” President Nausėda said “Lithuania continues its support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic path, and will assist “all efforts to overcome the current political situation.”

Lithuanian President reckoned that “Georgia’s ambitious European and Euro-Atlantic integration goals” require “constructive and continuous dialogue with all political parties.”

Moreover, President Nausėda recalled Soviet Russia’s takeover of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, and underscoring that his country understands “the huge pain brought by occupations and repressions.”

The Lithuanian President said Vilnius remains Georgia’s “steadfast supporter in its resolve to stand against the Russian occupation of its territories which continues up till today.” He added that Lithuania firmly supports Georgia’s aspirations to become a member of the transatlantic family.

