President Zurabishvili holds phone talk with Lithuanian counterpart. 22/02/2021.
Georgian, Lithuanian Presidents Meet Online

22/02/2021 - 20:07
President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili and her Lithuanian colleague Gitanas Nausėda met online on February 22.

President Zurabishvili said the two leaders discussed Georgia’s “steadfast path toward Euro-Atlantic integration,” and underscored the importance of support from foreign partners, including Lithuania.

President Nausėda tweeted on his part that he expressed Lithuania’s support for Georgia’s European Union and NATO membership aspirations. The Lithuanian President also said the parties discussed the ambitious agenda of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) at the upcoming EaP summit, as well as measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

