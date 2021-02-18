Lithuania Raises Questions Over ‘Selective Justice’ in Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania said today the Parliament’s decision to waive the immunity of Nika Melia, the UNM leader and his possible arrest “reduces the possibility of dialogue between the ruling party and the opposition, raising questions about selective justice and the rule of law in the country.”

Noting that it is concerned about the recent political situation in Georgia, the Lithuanian MFA said it regrets “Georgian political leaders have so far not taken every opportunity to resolve their differences over last autumn’s parliamentary elections.”

The Ministry encouraged Georgian authorities and the opposition to “refrain from actions that might lead to further stalemate and division of society, also to refrain from possible use of force against citizens.”

“We are convinced that Georgia needs authorities with the capacity to take important decisions in the interests of the people, both in the light of recent challenges and in the context of implementation of reforms under the European Union and Georgia Association Agreement,” the Lithuanian MFA said.

“We call on our partners in Georgia to step away from the red lines, take advantage of the opportunity to de-escalate the situation and look for ways to normalize the situation, as well as to return to constructive political dialogue,” noted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis.