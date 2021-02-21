Foreign Diplomats Congratulate Georgia on the First Constitution Centennial

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, the EU Delegation to Georgia, and Swedish Ambassador Ulrik Tideström, among others, congratulated Georgia today on the centennial of the first Georgian Constitution.

The U.S. Embassy highlighted that “values expressed” in the first Constitution “are as important in 2021 as they were in 1921,” urging Georgia to “recommit” to “working toward a more perfect democracy on behalf of its citizens.”

“Citizens, elected officials, and party leaders from all sides must take steps to de-escalate the current political crisis, work peacefully within democratic institutions, and keep Georgia on its path to continued Euro-Atlantic integration,” the Embassy said.

The EU Delegation to Georgia said the 1921 Constitution “was a remarkable achievement,” which firmly placed the country within the “wider European family of values,” which include respect for human rights, upholding rule of law, defending the freedom of speech and media.

Highlighting that the Constitution “was ahead of its time” by introducing among others universal suffrage, proportional elections, socio-economic rights, and framework to conduct justice, as well as the abolition of capital punishment, the EU Delegation said these benchmarks remain “highly relevant” for the modern Georgian state.

Sweden’s Ambassador to Georgia Ulrik Tideström said the “the 1921 Constitution was a milestone for Georgia’s unity, democracy, and European values.” “May all sides act in the same spirit today and work peacefully together to strengthen democracy and continue the European integration,” he added.

