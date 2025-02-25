Photo story | Rally Marks Russian Occupation Anniversary

Tens of thousands have marched to mark the 104th anniversary of Tbilisi’s occupation by the invading Soviet Russian army in 1921. Several marches, named after prominent figures of the Georgian Democratic Republic (1918-1921), gathered in separate locations and converged on Rustaveli Avenue, where Salome Zurabishvili addressed the crowd. The event symbolically marked the amalgamation of protests against Russian occupation and the autocratic state capture that Georgians have been protesting non-stop since November 2024.

