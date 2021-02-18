Georgian Central Bank Sells USD 40 Mln

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) sold USD 40 million on the foreign exchange auction on February 18.

According to NBG, the weighted average exchange rate amounted to GEL 3.3014 per USD.

The official exchange rate for February 19 was determined at GEL 3.3021 per USD.

This is the third intervention in 2021 after the central bank sold another USD 40 million on January 27, as well as on January 6.

