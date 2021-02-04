COVID-19: Georgia Eases Lockdown Rules

The Government of Georgia announced today that it will lift the restrictions on public transportation and the schools in the capital city of Tbilisi, the western city of Kutaisi, and the southern city of Rustavi, starting from February 8, and February 15, respectively, despite earlier decision to extend the measure through March 1.

The authorities said open-air food facilities, which are open on weekdays in Adjara region since February 1, are now set to open up nationwide albeit from February 15.

The bazaars will also reopen nationwide starting February 8, instead of on February 15 as previously planned.

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the Government made the decision as the COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 4% today. However, he added that the said restrictions will remain in effect during weekends.

The decision follows growing discontent over the prolonged restrictions in effect since late November 28. Hundreds of restaurant owners said a few days ago they would disobey the rules to open their facilities on February 6 as a sign of protest.

More to follow.

